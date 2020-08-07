Sheffield Career Center hosting job fair for Aerotek

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - The Sheffield Career Center is hosting a Hiring Event for Aerotek, the recruiting and staffing agency for a solar farm construction project in Cherokee.
Aerotek is hiring more than 200 general laborers, forklift/skid steer operators, and heavy equipment operators.
Base wages start at $15 per hour. Wages for heavy equipment operators are between $19-30 per hour.
The Hiring Event is Thursday, August 13 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Career Center located at 500 S. Montgomery Ave., Suite 102, in Sheffield.
The event is free and open to the public. Anyone interested can apply at the event or apply ahead of time by calling recruiters Shannon Wright at 843-972-1913 or Trace Moreno at 424-531-6088, or email their resume to shannowright@aerotek.com or tmoreno@aerotek.com.
All participants will have their temperature checked and masks are required. Masks will be provided if you don’t have one. Social distancing will be strictly enforced. If there is an overflow, participants will sign in at the front counter, return to their car and remain in their car until they receive a call to enter the building.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.