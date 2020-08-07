Scottsboro City Schools delays opening

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The students and teachers in the Scottsboro City Schools system will not be going back to class on August 12th, as planned.
Dr. Jose Reyes posted a message on the city’s social media page last night, saying the opening has been delayed. He did not provide a new start date, but promised more information on Friday.
Collins Intermediate School, however, posted that the Scottsboro Board of Education has voted to delay 12 days, to August 24th. There will be a staggered reopening with students going back from the 24th through the 26th.
WAFF 48 is awaiting further word from Dr. Reyes and the Scottsboro City School system on the full plan.
