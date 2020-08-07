Man arrested in illegal gambling raid at Wild Bill’s Bar and Grill

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was arrested in an illegal gambling raid at Wild Bill’s Bar and Grill Friday afternoon.
52-year-old William Hines of Madison was arrested, and released on bond.
The Madison Police Department along with the Huntsville/Madison County/Morgan County/City of Madison Strategic Counterdrug Task Force (STAC) executed a search warrant Friday morning. They received several complaints of an illegal gaming operation. Madison Police Chief David Jernigan says officers have been investigating the business for about one month.
128 electronic gaming machines, cash, and gambling records were seized in the raid.
Police say the gambling operation was well organized with electronic machines resembling a casino. Patrons would exchange money for a gaming card which would allow them internet time credits to use the machines and later to cash-out as a winner at a payout window.
WAFF’s camera crews captured video of people rolling what appears to be electronic video game machines out of the building.
Hines will be charged with promoting gambling.
Police are still investigating, we expect to learn more information on the incident.
