Mostly clear, hot and muggy

A hot and muggy afternoon is in store for us, with little to no relief headed into the evening. We will have some clouds pass us by, but it’s not looking likely to produce much, if any, rain today.
Highs are settled into the lower 90s today with those heat indices putting us in the upper 90s. Our only break from the heat will be a calm northwest wind pocking up slightly this afternoon. We end our Friday under mostly clear skies and in the lower 70s.
For the start to your weekend, we continue under mostly clear skies and can expect another hot day ahead. Continuing in the 90s through the weekend with rain not looking likely.
We have a slight chance at some pop-up thunderstorms Friday and Saturday afternoons, but our greater chances won’t roll in until early next week. Sunday looks to be calm and hot under sunny skies.
Rolling into next week, your workweek, we will see the 90s continue and more storms move in. I’d keep your umbrella handy for your afternoon and evening commutes.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.