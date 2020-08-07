Jackson County Schools starting back today

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Students in Jackson County are heading back to the classroom today to start the 2020-2021 school year.
While many concerns have revolved around how the school system will keep teachers and students safe from COVID-19, officials say they are working hard to ensure their schools are protected.
Students will have their temperatures checked as they walk in, and parents will not be allowed to join them this year.
“We take plenty of pictures of the pre-k students, of the kindergarten students... and try to get them to the parents at some point throughout the day just to let them know that everything’s fine,” says Jackson County Superintendent Kevin Dukes.
The first few days will certainly be an adjustment, and officials ask for your patience during this time as everyone works to adapt.
“I think conversations and communicating and just talking about things is more important right now than picking up pencil and paper,” says Dukes. “The challenges our teachers are thinking in their minds that this has got to be done and figured out by tomorrow... it doesn’t.”
All in all, faculty and staff are confident that this year is going to be great.
“Our students need each other. Our students need our faculty and stuff. Our faculty and staff need our students. We went into education for the students, for the children,” says Dukes. “So, we’re excited. We’re excited to get back and see how it goes.”
