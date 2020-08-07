Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council launches new web portal

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 7, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT - Updated August 7 at 4:23 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council continues its review of the police response to recent protests.

The community input forum closes at midnight Friday.

The council has established a website, huntsvillepolicereview.com, where people can upload video footage from the protests that happened between May 30 and June 5 in Huntsville.

Wednesday, August 12, the council will listen to public testimony at the Huntsville City Council Chambers from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Another public testimony session is set for August 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can pre-register for a time slot to speak on the Huntsville Police review website.

