Huntsville Hospital updates COVID-19 drive-through testing schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital and Thrive Alabama are teaming up to offer drive-through COVID-19 testing again next week.
Testing hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until supplies run out.
Here is the schedule:
- Monday, Aug. 10 – Testing in homeless communities around the city
- Tuesday, Aug. 11 – St. Bartley Primitive Baptist Church, 3020 Belafonte Ave., Huntsville, AL 35816
- Wednesday, Aug. 12 – Bethany Primitive Baptist Church, 280 Beth Road, New Market, AL 35761
- Thursday, Aug. 13 – Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 315 Winchester Road, Huntsville, AL 35811
- Friday, Aug. 14 – No testing events scheduled.
Mobile testing is intended for asymptomatic individuals with recent exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. No physician order is required, but patients should bring their driver’s license or other photo ID and health insurance card. Drivers and passengers will be asked to remain inside their vehicle at all times.
Huntsville Hospital’s Fever & Flu Clinic (120 Governors Drive) is the community’s primary testing location for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Specimens collected at the drive-through sites and Fever & Flu Clinic are sent to outside laboratories where test results have been taking about a week.
