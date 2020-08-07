Help Morgan County students by stuffing the bus with school supplies

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Time is running out to help Morgan County students. They’re going back to class next week.
The Morgan County Schools Foundation has been collecting supplies for students in need since the Back to School sales tax holiday in mid-July. They’re looking for anything a student might need - pencils, pens, notebooks, folders, backpacks, shoes and even cash.
“We know that this year, we may have more requests than ever from our teachers, just because the pandemic has affected so many families financially.” said Kayla Riggs. She’s the Executive Director of the Morgan County Schools Foundation. “So we want to make sure this year, we’re the most prepared, we’re able to give as much as we can to meet those needs of those students and teachers in Morgan County Schools.”
Here’s a list of spots accepting donations through the close of business on Friday night:
- Dollar General, 15 Robinson St, Priceville, AL 35603
- Dollar General, 5835 AL-36 W, Danville, AL 35619
- Dollar General, 6996 Danville Rd, Hartselle, AL 35640
- Dollar General, 241 Highway 31 Sw, Ste D, Hartselle, AL 35640
- Dollar General, 18 Gum Springs Cut Off Rd, Hartselle, AL 35640
- Dollar General, 3621 Modaus Rd SW, Decatur, AL 35603
- Morgan County Sheriff’s Dept., 119 Lee St NE, Decatur, AL 35601
The supplies will be gathered together at the Morgan County Schools central office in Priceville Saturday morning, logged and prepped for the community. The supplies will stay in the Morgan County school system and given to local students based on requests from their teachers.
