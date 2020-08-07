Hartselle Police still searching for homicide suspect

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It has been two weeks since a Hartselle man was shot and killed inside his home on Dawson Street.
Anthony Sheppard was found dead at his residence on July 24th.
Investigators still have made no arrests.
This is the first homicide case Hartselle Police has seen since 2006.
On July 24, Hartselle Police was called to do a wellness check on Anthony Sheppard after friends had not heard from him that day.
When police arrived at his home on Dawson Street, they found him shot and killed inside the house.
Investigators have interviewed several people possibly involved and are still working on an arrest.
Hartselle Police Chief Justin Barley wants everyone in Hartselle to know, there is no threat to the community at this time.
“If we felt there was an active threat to our citizens, we would be the first to tell them. I think it’s one of the situations and we feel it’s very likely this murder would have occurred wherever the victim lived. And so, we believe there’s a definite connection between him and the person responsible for it,” said Chief Barley.
Chief Barley says he’s very confident an arrest will be made soon. He says investigators want time to work on this to make sure every piece of the puzzle is together.
