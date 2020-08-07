Hartselle City Schools opening Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hartselle City Schools is opening its doors Monday, August 10 to students.
Half of Hartselle High School students will be return Monday, then the other half Tuesday.
Wednesday will be the first day with more than 900 students in the building.
With a mask mandate still in place here Alabama, Hartselle City Schools will require masks in situations where students cannot social distance.
“In the hallways between classes, in a classroom where there’s a large majority of students in there and the classrooms full, on the way to lunch,” says Hartselle High School Principal Brad Cooper.
Cooper says says his staff has taken significant safety precautions ahead of students being in the building.
“We do have over 40 hand sanitizer stations we added to the school, we have audio devices for when teachers are wearing masks where students can hear them teaching class, we bought face shields and we distributed those this morning for every student and teacher,” said Cooper.
As students and faculty come into the building daily, temperatures will be taken. Inside the classroom, things will look a little different with mask requirements and desks more spread out than usual. In addition, staff will be cleaning essentials throughout the day, as well as fogging classrooms and hallways at the end of every day.
“It’s an all new territory for us all, but we have done our due diligence to prepare for something we don’t always know what we’re preparing for. We are really gonna make sure our students are safe and secure as much as possible, that’s our number one priority,” said Cooper.
Cooper says school leaders are excited for kids to be back in the building, but also wants to let parents know they are prepared for anything.
Cooper said one of the things parents need to be prepared for is the potential of going virtual. Every student will be given a chromebook at the start of school, and plans are in place if needed.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.