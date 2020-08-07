Girl Scout gifts sensory wall to Whitesburg Elementary students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students will have a new way to take a moment and breathe at Whitesburg Elementary.
A 2020 Grissom High School graduate made a sensory wall for special education students.
The walls provide a therapeutic space for children, with small activities that can help them focus and calm down.
Creator Dey Holt says it can be a much-needed break for little ones.
“The world around them is so crazy and disorienting, it can be stressful. this is a way for them to focus, and de-stress,” said Holt.
Holt created the wall as a "gold award" project for the Girl Scouts.
That’s the highest honor for Girl Scouts and requires the scout to complete a project that can make the world a better place.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.