First day of school for students in Limestone County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some of you are waking up, getting ready for your first day of school!
Limestone County students will begin heading back this morning with a mixture of excitement and apprehension.
There are still many unknowns, but the district has been preparing all summer to make sure every school has adequate supplies and safety precautions in place to keep everyone safe.
Limestone County Schools superintendent Randy Shearouse says they have a detailed plan that includes sanitizing schools and buses daily, frequently changing air filters, mandating masks, and keeping students socially distanced.
They will also be conducting random temperature checks during the week.
Breakfast and lunch will be served using a grab-and-go option and outside visitors will be limited.
If a student or employee contracts COVID, the district will contact trace and isolate students who may have been in close contact with that individual.
The district’s virtual school starts on August 12. Shearouse says virtual teachers will be reaching out to their students by Monday.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.