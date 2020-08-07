Decatur Police arrest man suspected of breaking into vehicle

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County Central Dispatch received a call in relation to a vehicle break-in in Decatur on Monday, August 3. The victim reported a wallet, cigarettes and a lighter stolen from inside the vehicle.
Investigators developed Joshua Bryant Hill as the suspect. Hill was out on bond for a separate unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle charge at the end of June.
Due to Hill being out on bond for a previous unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle charge, a judge issued a no bond warrant on Hill.
Hill was being held at the Morgan County Jail, and the warrant was served on Hill. Hill is in the Morgan County Jail without bond.
