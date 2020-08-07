Authorities identify body found in wooded area of Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Forensic Science confirmed Thursday the identity of a body found in Grant.
Authorities say Sheri Jeanee Adkins, age 52 of Huntsville, was found partially decomposed in a wooded area.
Autopsy results confirm the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the back of the head.
Anyone with information related to the death is asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.
ORIGINAL: Marshall County Deputies are investigating after a partially decomposed body was found in a wooded area in Grant.
The body was found by a property owner in the 1800 block of Columbus City Road on Wednesday afternoon.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Coroner responded.
The body was taken to the State Forensics Lab in Huntsville for an autopsy.
People who live nearby where the incident happened are now afraid to walk in the neighborhood.
“Grant’s a small town, I mean you know everybody in Grant and it’s really scary especially when you have kids and my mother in law lives by herself too so it’s real hard,” said Jennifer Dunn, who lives in the area.
No other information was released. A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office says they plan to release more information in the future.
