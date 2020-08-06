UAH gets $1.1M grant to lead drone disaster preparedness research

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville will receive $1.1 million of the $3.3 million in research, education and training grants.
The UAH grant is being awarded as the lead institution for disaster preparedness and response research to provide insight into the safe integration of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) into the disaster preparedness and response areas.
The ASSURE grants are aimed at continuing the safe and successful integration of drones into the nation’s airspace.
The research will look at how UAS can aid in disaster preparedness and response to different natural and human-made disasters. Researchers will focus on procedures to coordinate with the Department of Interior, the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other federal, local and state organizations to ensure proper coordination during those emergencies.
“These grants will help develop a greater array of innovative strategies to more effectively deploy drones during emergency response situations,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
The FAA’s Center of Excellence (COE) program, authorized by Congress, is a long-term, cost-sharing partnership among academia, industry and government. The program enables the FAA to work with center members and affiliates to conduct research in airspace and airport planning and design, environment and aviation safety. The COE also allows the FAA to engage other transportation-related activities.
