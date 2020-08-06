UAH Arts Coordinator lifts pandemic spirits with neighborhood recitals

“Once I thought of it, I knew I had to do it!” he says. “I never would have guessed this experiment would work like it did! I played my Steinway inside and piped out the music to a speaker on my front porch. I was concerned that I would find it distracting and ultimately damaging to my performance to be so separated from the audience, connected only by a microphone inside and a loudspeaker. However, I experienced the opposite of distraction. There was no distance or separation. Instead, I was deeply connected and moved, sharing with new friends this beautiful music on this perfect evening. It was oddly, profoundly intimate!”