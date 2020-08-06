UAH Arts Coordinator lifts pandemic spirits with neighborhood recitals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ron Guthrie recently came up with a great way to help his friends and neighbors while keeping his artistic skills sharp.
The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) Department of Music Staff and Arts Coordinator decided to give two outdoor piano recitals from his front porch in Owens Cross Roads.
“After staying home for several months due to the pandemic, I was worried about losing my pianistic ‘chops,’ itching to perform again, and looking for a passion project,” Guthrie explains. “As Beth Fletcher, my mentor during my time at Trinity Church, taught me: It is vital to always have a ‘passion project’ in the works, especially through dark or seemingly non-productive times.”
The passion project Guthrie spawned not only served to keep his fingers and musical abilities nimble, but also provided joy and solace to his neighborhood.
“Once I thought of it, I knew I had to do it!” he says. “I never would have guessed this experiment would work like it did! I played my Steinway inside and piped out the music to a speaker on my front porch. I was concerned that I would find it distracting and ultimately damaging to my performance to be so separated from the audience, connected only by a microphone inside and a loudspeaker. However, I experienced the opposite of distraction. There was no distance or separation. Instead, I was deeply connected and moved, sharing with new friends this beautiful music on this perfect evening. It was oddly, profoundly intimate!”
Prior to moving to Huntsville, Guthrie was on the liturgical staff of Trinity Church Wall Street in New York, serving as Verger and the Site Manager of St. Pauls’ Chapel.
He has since come to love North Alabama and his new home. After working several years as a part-time contracted accompanist for the Department of Music, Guthrie became the new Arts Coordinator/Staff Accompanist in June 2017. He came up with the idea of providing his neighborhood with a concert as a way of giving to his community in a time when serenity and the simple pleasures of life are at a premium.
“Susan and I are one of fifty-five families in the Park Hampton Homeowners’ Association in Owens Cross Roads,” Guthrie says. “Very few of us know each other, and we rarely connect beyond a ‘hello,’ if even that. I thought with these mini-concerts, I could give myself something creative and valuable to do and give my neighbors a reason to get out (masked and distanced, of course!) to share a soul-feeding communal experience.”
The recitals were provided on consecutive Friday and Saturday evenings, and the weather cooperated to combine for an enchanting listening experience.
