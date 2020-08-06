Two rescued dogs looking for forever home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two puppies have a chance to find a good home, after they were recently rescued.
Mike and Molly were rescued off of Routt Road in Huntsville. They were found sitting next to a sibling who unfortunately didn’t make it.
Rescuers brought the two dogs to the Greater Huntsville Humane Society. They are on the mend after being diagnosed with mange.
Shelter employees believe the puppies are 3-month-old lab mixes.
The Greater Huntsville Humane Society will open applications for the pups in about two months.
