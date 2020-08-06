Survey: More than 500 families need help finding child supervision before school year begins

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Non-profit organizations across Madison County are working on ways to provide scholarships or low-cost day care for families as schools transition to remote learning.
It is currently the top priority for the Chamber’s newly created Child Care Task Force
The task force’s main goal right now is connecting families to resources before the start of school.
Last week members of the task force asked parents to complete a survey to get a better understanding of what is needed by working families for remote learning. More than 500 people responded saying they need help finding supervision for their children.
Half of those families reported the cost of childcare was the biggest obstacle because it wasn't in the budget.
The survey reveals parents are most concerned about social interaction and development when it comes to remote learning.
The task force is now connecting resources to parents, bringing in the school districts to help relay information.
“Each school has a family resources page for supporting their remote learners,” said Lucia Cape with the Chamber of Commerce. “Each of those systems is working with partners to help their students and their families so we will be posting those pages. We are working with Rocket City Moms the list of support for family pods that are coming together to support each other and these new programs that are evolving.”
You can check out Madison County School’s resource page here.
Huntsville City and Madison City are expected to release theirs later this week.
