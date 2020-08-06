The Salvation Army joins forces with Walmart for kids in need

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville volunteers and community members donate school supplies for local children returning to school during the pandemic – whether online or in the classroom.
Walmart and The Salvation Army are teaming up to provide new school supplies to local children in need during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event on Friday, August 7th - Sunday, August 9th.
For kids preparing for the upcoming year, school supplies remain critical to their success. In light of COVID-19, The Salvation Army has adapted its services to ensure that children in every community can continue receiving the educational support they deserve.
“There are some children in our community whose parents will have to make the tough choice between school supplies, groceries, the electric bill or insurance. We anticipate this number will increase significantly this year due to the novel coronavirus,” stated Captain Christopher Bryant, The Salvation Army Huntsville Corps Officer.
This year, the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event in Huntsville is one of more than 4,500 similar events taking place at Walmart stores across the country.
When shoppers visit Walmart August 7-9, they can purchase and drop off requested items at Salvation Army collection bins.
The bins can be found at the following locations:
- 9020 Bailey Cove Rd. SE
- 2305 Jordan Lane SW, 2165 Winchester Rd.
- 8650 Madison Blvd, 8580 Hwy 72 W.
- 7140 Wall Triana Highway
All donations made at “Stuff the Bus” campaign events will remain in the community to help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to local children in need. To continue supporting The Salvation Army during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit SalvationArmyALM.org/give.
