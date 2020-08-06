Republican Women of Madison host candidate forum

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama municipal elections are just a few weeks away.
On Thursday, community members in Madison will have a chance to hear from 15 candidates running for council and mayor.
It’s the first of three forums happening in the next week.
The Republican Women of Madison is hosting the forum at 6:30 p.m. at the Best Western Plus in Madison.
Seating will be limited, but the event will also be held virtually.
You may reserve a seat by sending an email to rsvp@rwmadison.org. The link to watch virtually will be available at www.rwmadison.org and their Facebook page.
Sheila Banister, the president of the Republican Women of Madison, says the forum is an opportunity for candidates to share their plans if elected and for community members to ask the candidates tough questions about those plans.
Banister says her team has been accumulating questions via email the past few weeks. Most of them are regarding growth and development.
City elections only happen once every four years, and Banister says now is your chance to get your voice heard.
“We are believers that change really starts at the local level and so we can only change one community at a time and we can bring Madison City together,” Banister said. “This is open to all community members, all belief systems and points of view… and it’s bringing those views together to find a common purpose for our community. So we need everyone to get involved, everyone to be a part… everyone to understand what is going on and what these candidates really stand for.”
Although this forum is being hosted by a Republican group, municipal elections in Alabama are non-partisan, so all candidates have been invited.
Banister says her organization is also in the process of publishing a voter’s guide.
It will include some key information about each candidate and their responses to questions that will not be asked at the forum.
You can find the guide on the RWM’s website this evening.
