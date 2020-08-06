Redstone Federal Credit Union members seeking assistance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Millions of Americans are struggling financially after the 600-dollar weekly federal unemployment benefits expired last week. Redstone Federal Credit Union has programs in place for members who may need assistance right now.
Redstone Federal Credit Union senior executive vice president Wayne Sisco says about 4,000 members have reached out for some kind of assistance.
Sisco is urging people to contact the member services department, and it is important to reach out as soon as possible.
“That is the big thing is don’t wait. If you know you’ve got even a potential problem, go ahead and contact us and we’ll help you through that,” said Sisco. “A lot of our members have had challenges and we’ve been able to help them through that. And we’re continuing to do that, as we know there’s still more challenges to come.”
Redstone Federal Credit Union is offering individualized plans for members, so no two assistance plans will be the same.The credit union has seen increases in credit card applications, home equity loan applications, and vehicle loan applications since March.
You are encouraged to reach out to member services at 800-234-1234 if you need help.
