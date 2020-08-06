NextGen Shoals holds forum for Tuscumbia mayoral candidate

Tuscumbia, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday, NextGen Shoals organized a forum to hear from the candidate running for Mayor of Tuscumbia, Mayor Kerry Underwood. Underwood is running unopposed.
Underwood discussed topics ranging from spending his term getting the city’s finances in order, to retaining talented workers in the city, to the historic racial moment we’re in right now as a nation.
Underwood said he’s trying to improve representation among city workers.
“If I would say if I candidly and openly had a failure in my first 4 years, I’ve not made a larger effort to make sure that everyone has an opportunity of, ‘there are places you can work in Tuscumbia’ and that’s a failure on my part and one I plan to rectify,” said Underwood.
Mayor Underwood also spoke about how much the Shoals mayors work together.
He’s excited to keep doing so, to strengthen the region as a whole.
