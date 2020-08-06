New unemployment numbers don’t accurately portray Alabama’s economic health

Ala. (WAFF) -Filings for jobless benefits fell last week to their lowest level since the coronavirus hit the U.S. in March, a sign layoffs eased somewhat as the labor market tries to recover from economic disruptions related to the pandemic.
In a zoom news conference with Senator Doug Jones (D), Dr. Sam N. Addy, the University of Alabama’s Associate Dean for Economic Development Outreach echoed the encouragment seen in the latest numbers, but conceded the data does not paint a complete picture.
In Q1, Alabama’s GDP shrank by 4.8 percent. He said most of the impact in Q1 was felt in March, when COVID-19 made landfall in Alabama.
He revealed that in just a four and a half month period (March-July) the Alabama Department of Labor received more than 690,000 unemployment claims.
So far, 400,000 of those claims have been processed, meaning 290,000 are still awaiting assistance. Since March, the state has paid out nearly $3 billion to those unemployed.
“$3 billion is not what it seems. It’s not a lot of money. It’s only 43 percent of what the people would have been making if they were working,” said Dr. Addy on the call.
He said the economy will not rebound until the virus is under control. Senator Jones echoed his sentiments.
“We’ve got to make investments in testing, contract-tracing and in our hospitals, and in my opinion, expanding Medicaid here in Alabama,” said Jones passionately.
Dr. Addy compared the economic uncertainty to water. He said the state of the economy is fluid and will mold to the decisions made surrounding the virus.
