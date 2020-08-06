Man linked to theft arrested after chase in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County deputies say a man led agents on a chase earlier this week.
A Marshall County deputy attempted to pull over Dagen Lee Millican Tuesday night in the Pleasant Grove area of Marshall County. Deputies say Millican did not stop, leading authorities on a chase before losing control behind the wheel, rolling into a field.
Millican exited the vehicle and attempted to run when law enforcement were able to detain him.
Investigators believe Millican is linked to at least one of several burglaries and thefts reported over the last few weeks.
Stolen property from one of the previous thefts was recovered from inside the bed of Millican’s truck.
Millican was taken to the Marshall County Jail, charged with Attepting to elude, Unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear and Buying/Receiving Stolen Property on a $17,500 bond.
