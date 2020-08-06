Huntsville City School Board members discuss students’ return to campus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City School Board held it’s first board meeting in-person in months Thursday.
Students will be learning remotely for the first 9 weeks of school, so the conversation shifted more to what happens when students do return to campus.
The district will attempt to do its own contact tracing after launching a new internal COVID-19 reporting form.
“Calling these individuals and finding out have they been on campus, if so, what day. We also find out if they have actually been diagnosed or if they just have symptoms or have they been around someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and all individually based and where we go from there will depend, we always use or ADPH guidelines of course,” said Jana Mason with Huntsville City Schools health services department.
The district also approved temperature check monitors that can give immediate notification to alert leadership on what students or staff are registering.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.