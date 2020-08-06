Huntsville Botanical Gardens starting to see more wedding, special event bookings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The pandemic has pushed back many walks down the aisle, but now venues are finally starting to see more bookings.
From the cake to the dress to the flowers. There’s lots of details to mull over for your big day. But safety is now even more important.
“Our brides are getting very creative with masks, they’re giving masks away as favors and they’re embellishing them in the colors of their wedding,” Dale Slayton, the director of special occasions for Huntsville Botanical Gardens said.
Slayton says their calendars are starting to fill up again, but most of the weddings being booked are for 25 guests or fewer.
“We’ve seen some very successful events. We’ve seen some great memories being made during this time. It’s refreshing to see people come together in a safe way,” she said.
Slayton says overall her clients are taking the guidelines seriously.
“They are very perceptive for the necessity of masks. they want their guests to remain safe just as much as we do. In tandem working with our clients, I think we’ve done a great job of keeping our clients and our guests safe,” Slayton said.
Kierstin Ryder has set her walk down the aisle for July of 2021. She says if masks are still recommended, she will require all of her guests to wear one.
“I think it’s kind of ridiculous to have a huge wedding right now anyway, much less to not follow those basic guidelines. Wear a mask, stay six feet a part. Those aren’t hard to do. You just have to be willing to do them,” Ryder said.
Ryder says it’s best to keep an open mind and be flexible.
“We’re trying to make the best of it. Pandemic or not we’re still going to be married and have this life together and it’s just the one day out of the rest of our lives,” Ryder said.
