How to utilize absentee voting during COVID-19

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many voters in Alabama are expected to vote in municipal elections in less than three weeks.
Many city clerks are already noticing a steady increase in applications for absentee voting.
With the pandemic still raging on, many voters are turning to absentee ballots for the upcoming municipal elections.
You can receive an absentee ballot through the mail by calling your city clerk’s office.
In Florence, you can even vote absentee in person.
“You can actually vote here in person at city hall. Again, we’ve got a phone number you can call the city clerk’s office. We prefer you to make an appointment,” said City clerk Bob Leyde.
Once you receive the application, you must include a copy of your photo ID when you mail your ballot back to the city.
“If they are mailing the ballot back in it has to be postmarked by the 24th and we have to actually receive it by noon the 25th which is actually election day,” said Leyde.
Leyde says that by providing a copy of your photo id allows for clerks to confirm voter’s identities which makes voter fraud highly unlikely.
“I think its a very safe way to do it. You’re only allowed one ballot. Everyone has to mail their ballot back separately. So even a husband and wife, that has to be in two envelopes,” said Leyde.
Leyde is expecting more voters to utilize absentee voting compared to previous elections.
“I think we are ahead of where we were four years ago. We’ve already voted between in house and ballots we’ve sent out. I think we had 150,” said Leyde.
And the most important thing is to make your voice be heard by voting.
“I just encourage people to take advantage of it whether its absentee or going to the polls whatever they want to do you know, but lets hear your voice,” said Leyde.
