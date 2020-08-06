Heat increasing as we get towards the weekend

Good morning! It is another mild start to the day today with temperatures slightly cooler than normal!
We are waking up to mostly clear skies on this Thursday morning with temperatures into the upper 60s and a few spots in the low to mid 70s. Another beautiful August day in store today as our temperatures will be back into the low 90s, but the lack of humidity means there won’t be too much to increase our feels like temperatures. Skies will stay mostly clear throughout the day today with a few passing clouds later this afternoon.
Summer heat and humidity will make a quick return move into the end of the week. If we don’t make the 90s today, we will definitely be there again on Friday. There will be plenty of sunshine to close out the week as high pressure will keep us dry and sunny into the first half of the weekend. Sunday brings us a chance at some more isolated showers and storms. Weekend heat index values will likely be into the triple digits as humidity continues to climb.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
