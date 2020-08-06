Florence-Lauderdale shelter besieged by cats

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence-Lauderdale Animal Shelter is over run by cats!
Director Cheryl Jones told our news partners at the Times Daily that she’s never seen the office as filled with cats and kittens as it is right now.
"We've gotten a lot of them," Jones said. "Orphan kittens are a real issue this year. We've had the most we've ever had."
She said they had 173 cats as of Wednesday. That includes 55 in the maternity ward, which is for mothers and their newborn kittens, and pregnant cats. There are two pregnant cats remaining. She’s hoping the numbers will start to subside in the fall, but for now, they need help.
Increasing the frustration is an apparent lack of cats at other animal shelters around the country. Jones said she’s been talking with rescue groups in Connecticut who are begging for cats, but it’s difficult finding volunteers to drive them up there.
Animal Services is offering a reduced charge of $25 for a cat since there are so many.
The agency also seeks people to foster cats.
“Mamas and kittens are easy to foster,” Jones said. “Mamas take care of everything. You just have to have a quiet place for them to chill.”
