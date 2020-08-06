Fiddler’s convention in Athens canceled

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The 54th Annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddler’s Convention is the latest event to be wiped off the calendar by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event draws 10,000 musicians and music lovers to Athens every fall. This year, the event was supposed to happen October 1-3.
“The Fiddlers Convention is a much-anticipated event each year, and we are disappointed that we must cancel it for 2020,” stated Rick Mould, event organizer. “However, we feel moving forward with the Convention would not be in the best interest of our competitors, judges, entertainers, guests, or event staff.”
The organizers of the event are already working to reschedule entertainment for the 2021 Convention set for next fall.
If you have tickets for the convention or any concert series events, or if you planned on working at a vendor booth, a representative from the convention will be reaching out to you to talk about a refund. If you have any questions, please contact the Athens State Office of University Advancement at 256-233-8185 or advancement@athens.edu
