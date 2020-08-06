Exhibit honoring north Alabama women opens in Lawrence County

A traveling exhibit provided by the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area will accompany local efforts to honor notable women from North Alabama in celebration of the Women's Suffrage centennial this year. The temporary exhibit opened at Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center on Tuesday. (Source: Chelsea Retherford - Moulton Advertiser)
By Mike Brown and Chelsea Retherford - Moulton Advertiser | August 6, 2020 at 9:22 AM CDT - Updated August 6 at 9:22 AM

DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Women are taking center stage for a new exhibit at the Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center this week.

“Women of the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area” will be on display through the rest of August.

Loretta Gillespie, from our news partners at the Moulton Advertiser, helped provide much of the background and historical information for several of the women being featured. That includes Mary Lee Cagle. She co-founded the Church of the Nazarene and was one of the last women in the country accused and tried of being a “scold” - or public nuisance.

Other locally contributed exhibits which celebrate Lawrence County’s women of the past as well as its future honor Lawrence County’s Elayne Beauchamp Jackson, Linda Peebles, Angela Terry and Alice Evans, among many others

