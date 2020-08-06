EXCLUSIVE: Inside look at Decatur City Schools virtual learning portal

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Nearly 1,700 Decatur City School students are going virtual this year.
It’s an interactive, authentic, hands-on learning experience, and it’s delivered exclusively by Decatur City School teachers to keep virtual students on par with in-person traditional learning students.
Students will also be held accountable throughout the whole process.
”There’s progress through the work we’re doing, and then there’s showing up for the virtual meetings that we’ll have,” Virtual Learning Administrator Aubrey Shields said.
Shields says each individual classroom will have expectations laid out weekly.
”We really wanted to be flexible so parents can see exactly what’s going on. That way if we have a parent that works or a student who may be staying with a grandparent, they can be helping them and know exactly what’s expected of them. It’s flexible so it can fit their schedule,” Shields explained.
For the first week of virtual learning, teachers will take time with every student to make sure they understand the new learning platform.
Shields says she’s confident the virtual teaching staff will ensure quality education to virtual students - just like those in the classroom.
”Using the teachers hired by Decatur City Schools was so important to us because the more we create and the more we function as a district unit, the more power we have to make sure that we know everything that our students are receiving,” Shields continued.
Virtual learning orientation is Thursday night and teachers will be communicating with all parents and guardians on Monday, August 10.
School for all Decatur City School students starts next Wednesday, August 12.
