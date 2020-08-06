Education, health officials discuss factors in potentially closing schools

Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers says the Risk Indicator Dashboard that Douglas is referring to should be a factor in these decisions, but it shouldn’t be the only one. Speaking to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, Landers said “If a county goes up in the risk level, but your school is not experiencing cases or outbreaks, you shouldn’t necessarily automatically close the school. That’s a very difficult decision that the superintendents and principals will face,” She went on to add “The risk indicator looks at trends and percent positivity, but we also should look at what’s happening in our individual settings and individual age groups.”