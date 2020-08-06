Drive-by parade held for retiring executive coordinator of Keep-Athens Limestone Beautiful

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There was a big celebration today to send-off the executive coordinator of Keep-Athens Limestone Beautiful.
Lynne Hart is retiring! She has served in her position for nearly 21 years.
There was a drive-by parade Thursday to thank her for her work with the organization.
Hart says she moved here from Ohio to be closer to family. She says it has been an amazing career, and that this is a bittersweet goodbye.
“I’m going to share a quote and I don’t remember who said it, but i have not worked a day in my life because I have loved everything that I have done. this has been an exciting, challenging career and I’m going to miss it,” said Hart.
Hart says it is time for some younger people to take the wheel.
Leigh Patterson will take over as the executive coordinator.
