Change of Address scam likely in Bill Clardy Memorial Fund theft

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The United States Postal Service is responding after an Alabama man was charged with stealing money from the Bill Clardy Memorial Fund.
Federal authorities said 27-year old Devonte Lemond Hammonds used an online platform with the post office to transfer money from the fund to his personal account.
It is referred as the 'Change of Address' scam.
According to an indictment, Hammonds used the U.S. Postal Service website to re-route mail from numerous customers to addresses in Birmingham that he could access.
Many of us have made a move at least once in our life, remember filling out the change of address form?
The Change of Address form is a really simple process to do online. All that is required to submit a change of address is your name, your new and old address and a signature on the form.
There is no way to show ID when processing it online. Your bank account is charged one dollar when doing it online, and you really can enter any account information tied to either address for it to be processed. You will be mailed a notice confirming the change of address.
That mail notice is easy to miss or ignore and if you don’t take any action, the change is finalized.
A spokeswoman for the USPS said, “The Postal Service continues to work on balancing the public need for a simple, efficient and accessible platform to handle millions of change of addresses each year with the important requirement of enhanced security protocols.”
To avoid change of address scams you are encouraged to keep all notices from the post office, note any missing mail, and routinely check your credit report for any unexplained activity.
The FBI and the United States Postal Inspection Service is investigating the case involving Hammonds.
