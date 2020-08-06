Body found in wooded area of Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County Deputies are investigating after a partially decomposed body was found in a wooded area in Grant.
The body was found by a property owner in the 1800 block of Columbus City Road on Wednesday afternoon.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Coroner responded.
The body was taken to the State Forensics Lab in Huntsville for an autopsy.
No other information was released. A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office says they plan to release more information in the future.
