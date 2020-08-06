Bob Jones senior plays piano for 24 hours; raises $1k plus for United Way

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) -In college pulling an all nighter for a big exam is not uncommon.
But a Madison High School boy thought he’d give it a try and make an impact.
There’s no denying it. Bob Jones senior JD Willis has some serious skills on the piano.
Last weekend he decided to put them to the test… The 24 hour Facebook live test that is.
“It was difficult because my wrist did start to hurt,” Willis said.
He did take a couple 20 minute breaks, but otherwise his hands were moving all day long.
Willis was able to raise over $1,300 for United Way.
“I knew they were doing COVID family relief. And that’s a big issue right now when families lose their income. So I wanted to do something to help that sector,” Willis said.
Willis hopes to take his passion to New York University and major in music composition and business.
