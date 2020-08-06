Athens City Schools facing delay in new technology for upcoming school year

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens City School planned on getting a brand new shipment of iPads for students before the 2020-2021 school year.
School administrators tell WAFF 48 News they won’t get the devices until the middle or end of September.
Because of that delay, take-home devices won’t be available for every student at the beginning of the school year.
This changes things primarily for students who chose an in-person, traditional learning path. Those students can still use devices while at school.
District Technology Coordinator Melanie Barkley says take-home devices need to be prioritized for students learning remotely.
“We wanna make sure we do have plenty of devices that we can get in the hands of our remote students who are going virtual initially,” Barkley said.
School administrators are asking parents to fill out this survey.
It tells staff exactly what kind of technology your virtual student will need.
Admin says virtual students will have their technology before school starts on August 17.
