UNA changes visitation policy for residence halls

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Freya Collier is about to start her freshman year at University of North Alabama.
“I’m definitely excited to be living away from home even if I am from Florence, it’s just kind of cool to be out of my parent’s house like live by myself really,” said Collier.
But things are going to be a little bit different this year adjusting to new school policies amid COVID-19.
One policy is that there are no visitors allowed inside the dorms and apartments.
“This is really just to keep the areas clean as possible, to minimize contact throughout the building, and to make sure that we can contact trace efficiently as well,” said Director of Housing and Residence Life Jennifer Sutton.
The policy change also says that visiting other residence halls is prohibited.
Overnight guests are also not allowed.
“I think in a lot of ways this will actually encourage them to get to know the people within their hall a little better and probably develop stronger relationships,” said Sutton.
Collier says that the new policy doesn’t bother her.
“I’m excited just to meet new people that are going to be living with me so I feel like I’ll be able to keep myself busy just with the people here,” said Collier.
“We want to keep our students safe so we need to kind of limit that outside exposure as much as possible in our community,” said Sutton.
