Man arrested with 50 grams of meth, heroin in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Jamie Elisha Smith of Athens was arrested with 50 grams of methamphetamine and heroin in Morgan County.
The Sheriff’s Office says Smith was initially pulled over for a traffic violation.
In his truck, deputies say they found magnetized boxes hidden in the engine compartment containing the drugs.
A handgun was also confiscated.
“While COVID-19 has slowed many things down, our continued focus on illegal narcotics has not changed,” said Sheriff Ron Puckett, “We see families destroyed by drugs far too often.”
Smith was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and unlawful possession of heroin.
He’s in the Morgan County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Smith also faces bond revocation for previous charges of trafficking and eluding police. Deputies say those charges originated from an arrest two weeks ago where Smith led deputies on a chase into Morgan County and was also found with drugs.
