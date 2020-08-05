Madison County crash results in 1 fatality

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison man was killed after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday.
Brad Harold Fielder, 46, was killed when the 2006 Hummer H2 he was driving overturned and struck another vehicle. Fielder, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Douglass Road, three miles north of Huntsville.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers continue to investigate. There are no further details available at this time.
