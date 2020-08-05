Lower humidity with temperatures near 90 today!

Temperatures this morning are into the mid to upper 60s for much of the Valley. A few spots are a little warmer into the low 70s due to lingering clouds. That is a well deserved break from the weeks of low to mid 70s that we have been waking up to the last month and a half or so. Some patchy fog to watch out for this morning, but overall nothing real impactful. This is because yesterday the cold front that brought afternoon showers and storms for some also ushered in a cooler air mass. Highs today will be slightly cooler than normal, staying into the mid to upper 80s. Not a huge break, but the lack of humidity should make it feel nice! There should be plenty of sunshine throughout the day today, but we could have a few lingering showers or storms for the middle of the day today. We don’t expect anything significant from these.