Huntsville woman celebrates 100th birthday with drive-by parade

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A special lady in Huntsville turned 100 on Wednesday, and her family showed a big way to support her.
Juanita Keel Durham’s family held a drive-by parade at her long-term care facility.
Durham is a lifelong resident of Madison County. She and her husband owned Durham’s Grocery on Wall Triana Highway for more than 20 years.
Her grandson, William Chapman, says Juanita -never met a stranger- and *always had kind words for the people she met.
“She is a wonderful, wonderful lady. She has a great spirit and soul. She enjoys everything, every day, always has a kind word and very rarely complains, which in these days and times is a little different,” Chapman said.
Durham’s family left cake and cupcakes at the care facility so she could continue celebrating her century of life throughout the evening.
