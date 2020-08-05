Huntsville Hospital: Expect a week to get COVID-19 testing results

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the school year nears, and testing continues to ramp up, the time it takes to get results back is ticking up.
Over the past few months, you’ve heard of results coming back in 20 minutes or up to two weeks.
But right now, If you decide to get tested at the Fever & Flu Clinic on Governors Drive, you need to expect to wait at least one week to get those results back.
That means if you get tested because you have symptoms, you’re supposed to self quarantine for that entire time.
We asked why Huntsville Hospital doesn’t use rapid testing machines at the testing clinics.
Senior Vice President of Operations Tracy Doughty tells us they reserve those for the hospital.
They’re not used at testing sites open to the public. He tells us that’s because there’s not enough supplies needed for the machines to be used on a larger scale.
Doughty says the Fever & Flu Clinic is seeing about 200 people a day right now.
There’s also the drive-thru clinics that move around the city, which have 300 tests available each day.
You may get your results sooner than a week, but you should expect it to take at least five days.
“With going back to school more students are requiring testing and some faculty members are, so we don’t want to give people a false sense that we can get it back in three days when it might be six or seven,” says Tracy Doughty.
Across the Huntsville Hospital System, there are 202 people hospitalized with the virus.
About a fourth, or 53 of those patients are in the ICU.
Doughty encourages you to continue social distancing and wearing a mask.
