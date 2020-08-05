BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Here’s how to make safe disinfectant wipes at home.
In the video above, FOX 6 On Your Side’s Cassie Fambro demonstrates how to make disinfectant wipes at home.
From the CDC:
To make a bleach solution, mix:
5 tablespoons (1/3rd cup) bleach per gallon of room temperature water
OR
4 teaspoons bleach per quart of room temperature water
Bleach solutions will be effective for disinfection up to 24 hours.
Alcohol solutions with at least 70% alcohol may also be used.
Cassie used a one gallon plastic bag. Dr. Kelly Johnson- Arbor, medical toxicology physician and medical director at National Capitol Poison Center in Washington, D.C., recommends not using a container that could be mistaken for food or something else consumable.
The mixture needs to sit in surfaces for 60 seconds to kill germs.
Adding other cleaners, essential oils or chemicals could produce toxic effects.
If you or someone else accidentally ingests bleach or chemicals, call (800) 222-1222 or visit poison.org to get information on what to do next.
