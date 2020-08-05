Heat increasing into the weekend

The heat will continue to increase across north Alabama into the weekend.
Afternoon highs will reach the lower 90s again Thursday and Friday with just a stray shower or isolated storm. Any showers that fire up will be small and typically only last about 15-25 minutes. Locally heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds will be possible with any strong storm.
The humidity will be back over the weekend with highs in the lower to middle 90s. It will feel more like 100 most of the afternoon. Sunday, we will see a slight increase in afternoon shower and storm activity. There will be no escape from the August heat over the next 10 days.
The tropics are quiet for now but we have yet to reach the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. The latest forecast out today from researchers at the University of Colorado have increased the forecasted number of hurricanes. Dr. Philip Klotzbach described the forecast as “extremely active.” Two reasons for the increased forecast is the lack of wind shear over the Atlantic and the intensity of the monsoon over western Africa.
There are several waves that could move across the Atlantic over the coming weeks. The Atlantic hurricane season typically reaches a peak during the second week of September. If this forecast verifies 2020 could will go down as the second most active season on record. This would be similar to 2005.
Hurricane season lasts through November.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.