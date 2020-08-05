Ground broken at industrial complex in Tanner

TANNER, Ala. (WAFF) - A company is helping new businesses come to north Alabama.
Hollingsworth Companies hosted a groundbreaking Wednesday for a new industrial complex at SouthPoint Business Park in Tanner.
Founder Joe Hollingsworth says the 400,000-square foot facility will be a flexible space for growing businesses to call home.
“Most companies in many cases need to move very much faster and when they need to move fast they need to have an existing building, so we design our buildings with a lot of expandability or flexibility so so that we can accommodate maybe 80 or 90 percent of they market and they can move in immediately, so therefore, in a fast-growth area like Huntsville, this is really valuable,” Hollingsworth said.
SouthPoint Business Park is home to HDT Global, Custom Assembly, Redline Steel, Woodbridge, Supreme Beverage and Aldez.
