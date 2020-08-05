Fewer rain chances and more heat for the rest of the week

Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will die down after sunset tonight leaving us with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, lows will be comfortable in the middle 60s with areas of patchy fog.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s, very isolated rain showers will be possible in the afternoon. More August heat and humidity lies ahead for Friday and Saturday with highs in the low to middle 90s.
The pattern will get more unsettled by Sunday and into next week with several disturbances moving through the Tennessee Valley. Ample moisture in place will allow daily chances for rain showers and thunderstorms to develop. Locally heavy rainfall may be possible with any storms that do develop.
Temperatures look to stay hot for the middle part of August.
