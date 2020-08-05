DeKalb County Schools make preparations to to reopen schools

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - DeKalb County will welcome back students with a staggered opening next week.
Students will start on either Aug. 10, 11 or 12 based on their last name. All students will be in attendance in the classroom or virtually by Aug. 14.
Teachers, have already started back to get a jump start on training according to Superintendent Jason Barnett.
“So, we’re taking this week to make sure teachers are prepared on google classrooms, they’re prepared for zoom and prepared in the event they have to transition to a remote learning environment so that they can carry out that instruction for the students on Chromebooks that they will now be taking home,” said Barnett.
As a safety measure, the school district has signed a contract with Cintas to sanitize schools weekly and monthly.
“Sensitization dispensers for our custodial staff, our teachers are being provided sanitation solution, we have foggers where we’re going to fog the classrooms and hallways,” said Barnett.
The deadline to sign up for virtual learning ended on June 24.
Barnett said unfortunately, the district cannot reopen enrollment due to the time needed to assign staff.
“We’re going to have 50 teachers that are going to be working and supporting our virtual school and just like we have to staff our regular school ,we have to know the accurate number so that we can staff our virtual school. It’s not that we want to be hard on anybody, but we have to get staff in place to support the learning,” said Barnett.
1,220 students are enrolled in virtual learning, which is 14 percent of their total enrollment.
86 percent of students will be returning to school on campus.
