Crime Stoppers: Shoplifter fakes phone call to steal from store

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police hope you can help them find a shoplifting suspect.
Police say on July 24, a woman stuffed nearly $600 worth of products into her purse at the Hobby Lobby on Carl T. Jones Drive. She then walked up to the checkout with a couple of items in her basket. Police say she then pretended like she had to answer her phone and left the store with the stolen merchandise still in her purse.
Police say she tried to pull off the same scheme at the Hobby Lobby on U.S. 72 but got scared before taking items from that store.
If you recognize her, please call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
